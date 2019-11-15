Deal Alert: Base Model 16-inch MacBook Pro $100 off on Amazon

You can buy the 16-inch MacBook Pro at a wonderful $100 discount if you buy it straight from Amazon. This brings the price down to $2299.

Own Apple's Best Ever MacBook Pro with $99 Discount Applied Even Before it Goes on Sale for Everyone

Amazon has a clear habit of pleasing everyone that crosses its path. From phones to accessories to laptops, you name it. The company will try its best to discount whatever it can to have people coming back for more. If you are looking for a good deal on the 16-inch MacBook Pro then you are in luck today as the retail giant is taking $99 off the base model, bringing the price down to just $2299.

The base model 16-inch MacBook Pro is actually excellent value for money when you compare it directly with the 15-inch model which has now been discontinued by Apple. You get a brand new keyboard that has more key travel and definitely doesn't suck while offering 512GB of storage instead of 256GB. And of course, the real star of the show is that 16-inch Retina display coupled with amazing sounding speakers and a mic that is ready to record your next podcast. In fact, some even swear that the built-in mic is so good that you don't need a USB one at all.

The new MacBook Pro comes in two finishes - Space Gray and Silver- and Amazon says that it will ship the notebook in 1 to 3 weeks. So, if you want to save money on new cutting edge hardware then now's the time to do so. Head over to the link below and place your order. Remember, there are no discount codes or on-page coupons you need to worry about in order to bring the price down.

Buy New Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage) - Was $2399, now just $2299

While you are here, you may like to check out more deals: