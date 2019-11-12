Deal Alert: 2018 64GB iPad Pro with WiFi Back in Stock, $125 Off

Who doesn’t love discounts especially when we are talking about Apple! Today, you can get the latest model of the iPad Pro (11-inch, WiFi, 64GB) Space Gray for $674 , that is $125 cheaper than the original selling price of $799.

iPad Pro Returns to Amazon Once Again with a $125 Discount Attached on the 64GB WiFi-Only Model

The new iPad Pro is the best tablet available in the market currently, and we all know it’s the most advanced one too compared to others if we talk about its overall performance.

The new iPad Pro is redesigned in the best way possible; the intuitive gestures will make things easier for you, there is no Home button in the new iPad Pro because it now has Face ID which is a much secure way of unlocking your iPad whether it is in portrait or landscape mode. There's literally no way you can hold this thing wrong.

It has a 11-inch Liquid Retina display and also supports Apple Pencil 2 that can be attached magnetically with the iPad for pairing and charging. It has two cameras with Smart HDR, the rear camera is 12MP and front is 7MP.

The iPad Pro is thin and light that makes it even more portable. Apple advertises battery life of up to 10 hours so you don’t have to worry about charging it all the time.

So, what are you waiting for. If it's an iPad Pro you need in your life, you have the best deal at hand.

Buy Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) - Was $799, now just $674

