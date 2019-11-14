We posted about Roborock S5 Max during the Double 11 promotions, but since there were a lot of deals going on, it was easy to miss what is easily one of the best deals we have seen on this industry leading robot vacuum and mop. Roborock remains one of our favourite smart vacuum cleaners and S5 Max is its latest iteration that focuses on intelligent mopping.

Announced last month, Roborock S5 Max only went on sale on November 11 right on the biggest sales day in China. As I mentioned in the original piece, I "am" partial to this brand because frankly, I have tried those in the under-$300 range and they definitely aren't "smart," and the above $600 vacuum cleaners just don't make sense to me for something that have basically to do nothing but clean the floors...

With the latest discount on Roborock S5 Max, the deal has become sweeter than ever before. If I am not wrong, this is the first time ever that a brand new version of Roborock is selling for under $500 (officially, priced at $599), which makes it the absolute must-buy of the season.

Roborock S5 Max seems to have been engineered with a focus on mopping. While previous generations did offer sweep and mop, S5 Max does a bit more by allowing you to create no-mop and no-go zones for more control over this little robot's activities. As before, Roborock S5 Max is perfect for both hard and carpeted surfaces.

"Engineered for a seamless automated mopping, it has a super-sized water tank, precision water control, virtual no-mop zones, and more," its makers write. "Combined with precision laser mapping, advanced navigation, and intense vacuum suction, it makes spotless floors easier than ever."

Potentially the best thing about this is the tank size. You don't have to fill it for every mopping session as the extra-large water tank size means you can have mopped floors day after day. There are also three levels of water flow to help you tailor mopping for different floors. Roborock S5 Max has a "specialized fan spinning at 1500rpm, channeling its airflow through carefully designed pathways." Apparently this suction process is so strong that it can lift even AA batteries.

On different retailers, the price appears anywhere from $589 to $610 but Gearbest is offering an introductory Double 11 special offer on the just-released Roborock S5 Max smart vacuum cleaner bringing the price down to $439 (first 100 units).

Head over to this link (discount is on white color variant) Click on Add to Cart. Go to the cart and click on Proceed to Checkout. Enter coupon code GBROBOROCKMAX in the lower-left corner (you need to be signed in). Proceed to check out and then click on Place Order to be moved to the payment screen.

First 50 units are also getting a free Mi Band 4 with this order (I am assuming that must have ended by now, but no harm in trying your luck). Once this promo code has met its limits, price will still be discounted but at $499 for a few days before resuming to $589.

Specs of Roborock S5 Max robot vacuum cleaner

Model: S5 MAX

Accessories Types: Dustbin, Mopping Pad, Rolling Brush, Side Brush, Sweeper, Water Tank, Other Accessories

Function: Mop, Suction, Sweep, Sweep Suction, Vacuum, Wet

Feature: Lightweight, Remote Control, Schedule, Self Charging, Small

Schedule Function: Yes

Self Recharging: Yes

Virtual Wall: Yes

Floor Types: Carpet, Ceramic Tile, Marble Floor, Shag Carpet, Tile Floor, Wood Floor

Dust Box Capacity: 460ml

Water Tank Capacity: 290ml

Suction (pa): 2000Pa

Noise (dB): 60dB

Power (W): 58W

Voltage(V): 14.4V

Product weight: 3.5000 kg

Product size (L x W x H): 35.30 x 35.00 x 9.65 cm / 13.9 x 13.78 x 3.8 inches

Package Contents: Sweeping Robot, Charging Dock, Power Adapter, Mop Rack, Mop, Waterproof Pad, (English, French, German, Italian, Spanish) Manual

Get the 2019 robot vacuum cleaner to do the dirty work for you and do it at a discount. For a comparison, original Roborock took a while before hitting such a discount but then S5 Max is being released during the sales season, which could be the reason behind these exclusive discounts.









