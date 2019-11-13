Discount on Laptops Bring Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air, Lenovo ThinkPad, More Down to Extremely Low

Discount on Laptops is back with major price cuts for a wide range of devices which you should check out right now. On our list today, we have the mighty Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air, Lenovo ThinkPad and many more. So if you're looking to upgrade your laptop or get a new, check out our diverse list below and choose the one that best fits your needs. Let's dive in to see some more details on the laptops.

Get the Best Discount on Laptops - List Includes Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air, Mi Notebook Ruby, Lenovo ThinkPad, More

Before more details are shared on the discount on laptops, take note that the price drop is only available for a limited time. This means that you have to act fast and order your share as fast as you can before the discount is reverted to its original model. Now, let's get down to the list.

Teclast F15

Teclast F15 is one of the best options on our list of discount on laptops. It runs Windows 10 out of the box, an oversized touchpad and a giant 15.6-inch display. It is powered by Intel N4100 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage capacity. It is available in stunning Platinum color. The Teclast F15 is available at a 38 percent discount, making the price come down to just $359.99. Head over to this link to get it.

BMAX Y13

If you're looking to get something that offers more utility, get the BMAX Y13. It can open 360 degrees which means you can use it as a tablet for media consumption. It is powered by Windows 10 Pro and comes with Intel's Gemini Lake processor with UHD 660 GPU. Furthermore, the BMAX Y13 features 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. BMAX Y13 is available at a 33 percent off as part of our discount on laptops, priced at $369.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Lenovo ThinkPad

If you're looking to get a discount on high-end laptops, consider the Lenovo ThinkPad E585 as one of the best ones on our list. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 3 2200U processor coupled with 4GB of DDR4 RAM in conjunction with 500 GB of HDD storage. Furthermore, it also features Radeon Vega 3 graphics card and runs Windows 10 Pro out of the box. The Lenovo ThinkPad E585 is available at a 23 percent discount, which makes the price come down to just $289.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air is the perfect laptop for you if you're a student since it features a 12.5-inch display. It is powered by the Intel Core m3 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. It runs Windows 10 out of the box and comes in clean Silver color. It is available at a 36 percent off, making the price come down to just $599.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ruby

Xiaomi MI Notebook Ruby is a sleek option on our list of discount on laptops. In addition, it is also one of the most powerful additions on our list. The Mi Notebook Ruby is powered by the Intel Core-i5 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It comes in a stealthy Dark Gray color and runs Windows 10 out of the box. The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ruby is available at a 41 percent discount, making the price come down to just $621.47. Head over to this link to get it.

This is all for our list of discount on laptops for now. However, there will be more deals on the future, so be sure to stick around. As a reminder, the discount is only available for a limited time, so act fast and place an order as soon as you can. Also, check out our discount on high-end smartphones.

Which laptops on discount are you looking to get? Let us know in the comments.