EasyAcc is offering its 6,000mAh power bank with built-in Lightning cable for a low price of just $7. That is cheaper than a lot of standalone Lightning cables!

Power banks have managed to solidify their place in a list of must-have accessories for mobile users over the past few years. If you are looking to buy one too, and happen to have an iPhone in your pocket, then you should take a look at what EasyAcc has on offer.

Right off the bat, this product is a high-capacity power bank with an internal 6,000mAh cell which can easily charge a dead iPhone to full and then some more. But that's not the exciting part about this product. The fact that it ships with a built-in Lightning cable means that you never ever have to worry about carrying a Lightning cable when you have this power bank in your pocket.

Even if you don't use that Lightning cable, there's also a USB-A port in this power bank to connect a cable of your own. Whether that's Micro USB, USB-C, Lightning, this power bank will charge up an iPhone and another device together at full speed.

You get the entire package for a price of just $17 which is actually quite great. But, for a limited time only, enter the special discount code given below and the price comes to a measly $7. That is cheaper than a lot of Lightning cables available on the market!

Buy EasyAcc Power Bank 6000mAh Portable Charger with Built-in Lightning USB Cable - Was $17, now just $7 using discount code F797CSVU

