64GB iPad Pro with 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display For Just $749 Renewed

2018 iPad Pro with 12.9-inch Retina display, 64GB of storage and Space Gray and Silver color options is currently going for just $749 renewed.

Go Big with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro by Spending Just $749 Today, Cheaper than the 11-inch Model

It’s hard not to praise the iPad Pro these days. It gets some serious work done while being a superb entertainment provider. In fact, the iPad Pro can be anything you want it to. And if you are contemplating getting on the iPad Pro bandwagon, that too with the largest display at 12.9-inches, then today is a wonderful day as you can pick one up for just $749. This represents a huge saving versus buying this tablet brand new. And since this is an Amazon renewed product, therefore you can trust it to work and function like a brand new one.

The model on sale comes in both Silver and Space Gray finishes complete with 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi. Honestly, that amount of storage is more than enough if you are planning to keep most of your photos, videos and files in iCloud Drive or any other cloud storage service. Then there’s the large 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display which is perfect for multitasking and consuming content on the go to the fullest.

Everything is kept ticking along nicely with that powerful A12X Bionic chip and 10 hours of battery life, making it ideal for a full day of use, non-stop. Obviously, we wouldn’t recommend using the iPad Pro the whole day, but if you are planning to do it, then you can.

There’s a lot to love about the iPad Pro and saving money on the larger model whenever you can is a treat, especially if you are planning to use the tablet as a full-blown computer. But, of course, it’s entirely up to you how you end up using it. Our job of bringing you a fine deal on it has been done.

Buy Apple iPad Pro 3rd Generation (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Renewed) - $749

