PS Plus Extra Adds Dead by Daylight, Yakuza Games, Premium “Classics” Missing in August

Sony has announced the latest lineup of PS4/PS5 games coming to the PS Plus Extra tier in August. Some of these titles, like Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami 1 and 2, were already known, and Ghost Recon Wildlands was leaked ahead of time, but there are yet more games on offer, including Dead by Daylight, Metro Exodus, and Bugsnax. Unfortunately, as of now at least, it seems there are no new PS1, PS2, or PS3 “Classics” coming for Premium-tier subscribers.

Here are your August PS Plus Extra games, which will be available on August 16…

Yakuza 0

The glitz, glamour, and unbridled decadence of the 80s are back in Yakuza 0. Fight like hell through Tokyo and Osaka with protagonist Kazuma Kiryu and series regular Goro Majima. Play as the former to discover how he finds himself in a world of trouble when a simple debt collection goes wrong. Then, step into the silver-toed shoes of Goro Majima and explore his “normal” life as the proprietor of a cabaret club.

Yakuza Kiwami

The first Yakuza title debuted in 2005 on PS2. This PS4 remake rebuilds that experience from scratch. Follow the early days of Kazuma Kiryu as he returns to the streets of Japan after serving a decade-long prison sentence for a crime he didn’t commit to save his best friend.

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza’s sequel receives the remake treatment, not only updating the original but expanding it with a playable adventure starring Goro Majima set before the events of the main game. A year after the events of the first Yakuza, an assassination pulls Kazuma Kiryu out of a peaceful life to broker peace between rival clans and face off against Ryuji Goda, known as the Dragon of Kansai.

Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight is a 1v4 multiplayer game that draws from all corners of the horror world from a powerful slasher to a terrifying paranormal entity. Choose between playing an unstoppable Killer and one of 4 Survivors trying to evade a gruesome death. Each character has their own deep progression system and plenty of unlockables that can be customized to fit your personal strategy. Work together to escape, or stalk and sacrifice every Survivor.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Create a team with up to 3 friends and enjoy the ultimate military shooter experience set in a massive, dangerous, and responsive open world. Create and fully customize your Ghost, weapons, and gear. Enjoy a total freedom of playstyle and discover stunning diverse landscapes both on and off road, in the air, on land, and at sea with over 60 different vehicles.

Bugsnax

Play an investigative journalist who has set out to explore Snaktooth Island, home to legendary half-bug half-snack creatures, Bugsnax. Discover, hunt and capture all 100 critters while also tracking down and reuniting the island’s inhabitants.

Also available:

Metro Exodus

Trials of Mana

Everspace

UNO

Monopoly Madness

Monopoly Plus

Sony now offers three tiers of PS Plus – Essential for $10 a month, Extra for $15 a month, and Premium for $18 a month. You can explore the games available via each tier and sign up here.

Any PS Plus Extra/Premium subscribers out there? What will you be tackling this month? Disappointed by the lack of Classics?