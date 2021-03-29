‘Flames of Old’, the upcoming Dark Souls 2 Graphics Lighting mod has received a couple of great-looking new screenshots.

Last year we already wrote about the upcoming lighting overhaul mod for Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin, and while the modification is still miles away from being released, creator ‘Stayd’ has been posting various new screenshots of the mod.

Dark Souls 2 “Flames of Old” Lighting Mod Receives Another Impressive Comparison Shot; Mod Will Be Less Demanding Than Dark Souls 3

Stayd’s ‘Flames of Old’ aims to match the lighting of the Dark Souls 2 pre-release that never saw the light due to the hardware limitations of Sony’s and Microsoft’s consoles at that time.

"From what I understand [Dark Souls 2] was intended to be a next-gen game like Bloodborne, but partway through development their dev time was halved and it was changed to target current-gen consoles, hence the aggressive downgrades and generally rushed feel of the game", ‘Stayd’ wrote on Twitter last year.

As mentioned earlier by ‘Stayd’, he expects his mod to be less demanding than Dark Souls 3. More about the upcoming mod can be found on the creator’s Patreon page.

Are you interested in this upcoming graphics lighting overhaul mod for Dark Souls 2 on PC? Hit the comments down below.

Officially announced back in 2012 for PC, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3, Dark Souls 2 was released in 2014. The enhanced version of the game, 'Scholar of the First Sin, was released in 2015.