Cyberpunk 2077 PS4/XO Performance is “Surprisingly Good” Given the Game’s Huge World, CDPR Says

Cyberpunk 2077 is performing great on all platforms with the game performing surprisingly well on the base PS4 and Xbox One as well.

At least, that’s what CD Projekt Red’s (CDPR) President and CEO, Adam Kiciński, told investors during the company’s latest financial earnings call. Over the past few weeks, the developer has released various gameplay videos showing off the highly-anticipated game running on the all-new Xbox Series X, PS5, and PS4 Pro, but we haven’t really seen gameplay from the title running on the base PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The absence of actual gameplay on these consoles has many fans concerned over the game’s performance.

According to CDPR’s CEO, however, those intending to play the game on their standard PS4 and Xbox One consoles shouldn’t be worried as the game runs great on all platforms. There’s a little caveat here though – in his reply, Kiciński said that, given the game’s huge world, it performs surprisingly well. This might still imply that the performance is considerably lower on the base consoles. Unfortunately, no additional details were shared, but the executive did mention that the game’s final stretch delay helped improve performance.

“Yesterday we released the gameplay both on PS4 [Pro] and PS5. So, you can see the difference”, Kiciński said when asked about performance on Sony’s console. “And on both -- I mean, PS5 is great. PS4 is still very good. I mean, we had those extra three weeks and we achieved a lot by -- within this final stretch.

The CEO added that Cyberpunk 2077 is performing great on all of the platforms, base PS4 and Xbox One included.

“So, we believe that the game is performing great on every platform. Of course, accordingly to platform capabilities, but not every platform should be great.”

As expected, performance on these base consoles is a bit lower, but still very good.

“Of course, a bit lower than on pros, but surprisingly good, I would say for such a huge world. So, bit lower, but very good. That's the answer.”

I guess we’ll have to wait and see how the game performs on the standard PS4 and Xbox One when the game launches next month.