Cyberpunk 2077 Shows Off PS5 and PS4 Pro Gameplay, Day 1 Patch Reconfirmed

We’ve seen a fair amount of Cyberpunk 2077 footage over the past months and years, with most of it running on PC. That said, last week CD Projekt Red gave us our first taste of the game running on Xbox One X and Xbox Series X. At the time, they said PlayStation footage was coming soon, and now they’ve delivered on that promise, with new PS4 Pro and PS5 gameplay. You can check out the footage for yourself below (it starts with PS4 Pro and ends with PS5 – check the label in the corner to know what you’re looking at).

Once again, looking quite nice! I’d argue perhaps a little bit better than the Xbox footage, but that doesn’t necessarily mean much – it could be the PlayStation trailer was just better edited. That said, we do get to see some PS4 Pro open-city driving footage, something we didn’t really get with the Xbox One X gameplay, and the framerate seems to be just fine. As for the PS5 footage, it’s rather brief, but we do get a look at some cool weather effects and a pretty intense vehicular gunfight, and again, the framerate looks to be buttery smooth. As before, no real details about what kind of exclusive features the PS5 version might bring to the table, but Cyberpunk 2077’s next-gen update isn’t coming until next year, so I’m guessing improved resolution and performance are the main bullet points we can expect.

Meanwhile, a bit of voiceover at the beginning of the PlayStation footage reconfirms that Cyberpunk 2077 will be getting a Day 1 update on all platforms, which should include various bug fixes and improvements for the gameplay and graphics.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on December 10, and can be played on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 via backward compatibility. Full next-gen upgrades are coming in early 2021. What do you think? Impressed by our first taste of PlayStation gameplay?