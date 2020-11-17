Cyberpunk 2077 Shows Off First Console Gameplay Running on Xbox Series X and Xbox One X

At this point, we’ve seen a fair amount of varied Cyberpunk 2077 footage, but thus far most of it has something it common – it’s been running on PC. What will the game look like on consoles? It’s a fair concern, and today CD Projekt Red finally released a significant chunk of Cyberpunk 2077 footage running on both the Xbox One X and Xbox Series X. Check out the footage for yourself, which jumps back and forth between One X and Series X (check the label in the corner to know what you’re looking at).

Looking pretty good! The level of detail on the Xbox One X is definitely impressive, although most of the footage we see running on the current-gen console is from smaller, more enclosed areas. You wonder if One X performance will hold up when you’re moving around the city. It definitely seems like the Xbox Series X can carry the burden, as we see someone cruise smoothly around the city in a car. No real details about what kind of exclusive features the Series X version might bring to the table, but Cyberpunk 2077’s next-gen update isn’t coming until next year, so I’m guessing improved resolution and performance are the main bullet points we can expect.

This isn’t it for new Cyberpunk 2077 news this week – CDPR will be dropping another full Night City Wire episode this Thursday (November 19). Here’s what you can expect from that show…

Yo, choombas! Get ready for episode 5 of #NightCityWire! We’ll talk about our favourite rockerboy Johnny Silverhand, share a variety of Night City's tunes and a lot more. It's going to be a big one! Save the date: Thursday, Nov 19th, 6PM CET See you on https://t.co/cBU8yS6pfc! pic.twitter.com/1AW1wUBGVA — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) November 13, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on December 10, and can be played on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 via backward compatibility. Full next-gen upgrades are coming in early 2021. What do you think? Were you impressed by our first real taste of console gameplay?