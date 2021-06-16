Cyberpunk 2077 to Return on the PlayStation Store Next Week, CDPR Confirms

Cyberpunk 2077 will make its return on the PlayStation Store next week on June 21st, developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed.

Following the game’s release late last year, Cyberpunk 2077 was pulled from the PlayStation Store due to the game initially being in a rather troubled state on Sony's and Microsoft's consoles. Customers expressed their dissatisfaction and were offered a full refund.

“The Management Board of CD PROJEKT S.A. with a registered office in Warsaw (hereinafter referred to as “the Company”) hereby publicly discloses the decision of Sony Interactive Entertainment (hereinafter referred to as “SIE”) to remove Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice”, CD Projekt Red announced back in December of last year. “The decision was undertaken following our discussion with SIE regarding a full refund for all gamers who had purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund at this time.”

Fast forward six months, and as already reported yesterday, the title will finally be available once again for digital purchase through the official PlayStation Store.

In a new regulatory announcement, CD Projekt Red announced Sony’s decision to make the title available again.

In relation to Current Report no. 66/2020 of 18 December 2020, the Management Board of CD PROJEKT S.A. with a registered office in Warsaw hereby publicly discloses the decision by Sony Interactive Entertainment to reinstate the availability of the digital edition of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation Store, effective on 21 June 2021.

Since the game’s release last year, CD Projekt Red has released various patches to address the apparent performance issues on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox one, especially on the base models.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available globally now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia. The game can also be played on the next-gen consoles through backward compatibility. A proper next-gen version is slated for a release later this year.