Cyberpunk 2077 Can Be Added Again to the PlayStation Network Wishlist

Cyberpunk 2077 may be close to making its return on the PlayStation Store, as the game can be added to the PlayStation Network wishlist once again.

The game become available to wishlist again on the PlayStation Store, which has been confirmed by PlayStation Game Size on Twitter, suggests that it will become available for purchase digitally on PlayStation consoles once again in the near future.

🚨 Cyberpunk 2077 it's Available For Add To Wishlist 🟦 We can expect the game to return to the PSN store in the coming days ! 🟫 #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/fHy1Pku2Pn — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) June 14, 2021

Late last month, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red commented on the game still not being available for purchase on the PlayStation Store, confirming that the developer failed to meet all of the metrics required for the game to become available digitally again. As no other update has been released since the statement, it is likely that another one that will let the game hit these metrics is going to go live soon.

I cannot go deep into the set of metrics or how the conversation is progressing, this has to remain at the discretion of PlayStation [and] ourselves, but yes, there is some sort of metrics, let's put it like that. [...] There is a process, we're in the middle of that process and there's conversations happening. The decision will be announced when it's ready to be announced.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide. The current-gen version will be released before the end of the year.