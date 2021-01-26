Cyberpunk 2077 Official Modding Tools Released Online

The official Cyberpunk 2077 modding tools have been released online today.

The modding tools for the latest role-playing game developed by CD Projekt RED are now available for download from the game's official website. The tools will continue getting updated alongside the game to ensure full compatibility.

Even without the official modding tools, developers have created some impressive Cyberpunk 2077 mods which attempted to fix some of the game's biggest issues, restore the lighting system seen in the pre-release demos, add permanent companions, and more.

CD Projekt RED is currently hard at work fixing everything that is wrong with Cyberpunk 2077, especially on old-gen consoles. Earlier this month, the development studio provided an update on the current state of the game, the new-gen upgrades, and more.

Q: What are you going to do going forward to fix Cyberpunk 2077? A: We are focused on fixing the bugs and crashes players are experiencing across every platform. You can expect more in the way of patches — both small and large — to be released regularly. The first update will drop in the next 10 days, and it will be followed by a larger, more significant update, in the weeks after. Our plans for supporting Cyberpunk 2077 in the long-term are unchanged, and we will continue to introduce updates and patches to give all players across all consoles and PCs a better experience with the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia worldwide.