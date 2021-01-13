Cyberpunk 2077 PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Upgrade to Release in Second Half of 2021; First Update to Release in 10 Days

After a few days of almost complete silence, CD Projekt Red released a new statement regarding Cyberpunk 2077 current state, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S upgrade, future patches and more.

In this new video statement, CD Projekt Red's co-founder Marcin Iwinski talks about the days leading up to launch, and the studio's perspective on the old-gen versions of the game.

The FAQ released together with the new statement revealed more on the Cyberpunk 2077 issues on old-gen hardware. According to the studio, the in-game streaming system is responsible for the huge issues still affecting the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions.

Q: What was the main issue that made development for consoles that difficult? A: The main culprit was having to constantly improve our in-game streaming system for old-gen consoles. Streaming is responsible for “feeding” the engine with what you see on screen, as well as the game mechanics. Since the city is so packed and the disk bandwidth of old-gen consoles is what it is, this is something that constantly challenged us. Q: Didn’t you test old-gen consoles to keep tabs on the experience? A: We did. As it turned out, our testing did not show many of the issues you experienced while playing the game. As we got closer to launch, we saw significant improvements each and every day, and we really believed we’d deliver in the final day zero update.

Regarding the next update, CD Projekt Red confirmed in the FAQ that the first proper update will release in 10 days.

Q: What are you going to do going forward to fix Cyberpunk 2077? A: We are focused on fixing the bugs and crashes players are experiencing across every platform. You can expect more in the way of patches — both small and large — to be released regularly. The first update will drop in the next 10 days, and it will be followed by a larger, more significant update, in the weeks after. Our plans for supporting Cyberpunk 2077 in the long-term are unchanged, and we will continue to introduce updates and patches to give all players across all consoles and PCs a better experience with the game.

CD Projekt Red also confirmed that the free DLC packs will only release after the most important fixes and updates have been released.

Q: You have said there would be free DLC for the game in ‘early 2021’, will this be impacted by improvements? A: We’re still planning on releasing free DLC for the game, just like with The Witcher 3. However, we have decided that our priority is working on the most important fixes and updates. We will be releasing free DLC afterwards — we’ll have more to say about that in the coming months.

The FAQ also touches upon the Cyberpunk 2077 PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S upgrade. This upgrade is currently planned for the second half of the year.

Q: When can we expect the next-gen update for Cyberpunk 2077? A: For those who are playing the game on next-gen consoles via backwards compatibility, we are planning the free, next-gen update for Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Series consoles, and PlayStation 5, this year. We’re aiming for the second half of the year and we’ll reveal more when we have more to share.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia worldwide.