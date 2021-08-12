Cyberpunk 2077 Looks Incredible At Extreme Setting With Over 50 Mods, DLSS 2.2 and Ray Tracing In New 4K Showcase Video
Cyberpunk 2077 is among the best-looking games that have been released in recent times, but the game can look even more impressive with the right mods installed and settings that go beyond what is available in the vanilla game.
Digital Dreams shared today a new video showcasing how amazing the open-world RPG developed by CD Projekt Red can look with over 50 mods, full ray tracing features, DLSS 2.2, which has been added to the game with a mod released back in June, and Extreme settings. You can check out the video below.
Plenty of Cyberpunk 2077 mods have been shared online following the game's release in December 2020. While some attempt to improve the game's visuals, as seen in today's video, others try to improve performance by introducing features missing from the vanilla release, such as the Adaptive Graphics Quality Mod that introduces new presets that switch automatically depending on the game's context.
Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. The game will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S before the end of the year, but a final release date has yet to be confirmed.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis
obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build your legend on the streets of Night City.
Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.
Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.