Cyberpunk 2077 Can Be Played In “Grand Theft Auto Mode”, but Players Won’t Stick With It for Long

Cyberpunk 2077 will give players all the freedom to enjoy the game however they want, but players will not stick with certain playstyles for long.

Speaking with PCGamesN, Level Designer Max Pears confirmed that players will be able to go into a rampage in Cyberpunk 2077 if they so chose, and the game provides all the tools to employ this playstyle. However, players will be tempted to change their playstyle once they see more of the quests and the different available options.

If you want to go out on a rampage and have no remorse, then you have got the option, and that’s fine with us. However, once you start to play the missions and see the amount of options you have, I think that will make players stop and think a little bit before doing something reckless. We’ve seen a lot of people default to that ‘GTA mode’ and then after a little bit they realise how many things are different and adjust how they play.

More of Cyberpunk 2077 has been shown last week during the first episode of Night City Wire. A new mechanic called Braindance has also been revealed, and it will allow players to interact with the memories of other characters, opening up some very interesting gameplay possibilities. It has also been confirmed that those who purchase the game on PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free.

Last week's footage also confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 has made some excellent step forwards in regards to visuals in the past two years, and it won't be among the titles that have been downgraded since their original reveal. A new comparison video highlighted how lighting and character models have been improved considerably since the E3 2018 build.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on November 19th on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Stadia and next-gen versions will release sometime in 2021.