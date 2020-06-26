Cyberpunk 2077 Comparison Video Highlights Improvements Over 2018 Build

It is difficult to find a game that hasn't been downgraded since its original reveal nowadays. It seems like, however, that Cyberpunk 2077 will not be among them.

Cycu1 put together a new video that compares the game's 2018 with the 2020 build seen yesterday during the first episode of Night City Wire, highlighting improvements across the board. Lighting is among the features that have been improved the most in these two years.

Cyberpunk 2077 New 4K Footage Shows Amazing Open-World Detail, Ray Tracing Not Added Yet

As we're getting closer to Cyberpunk 2077 CD Projekt delivers brand new gameplay footage showing the current version of the game. Lucki for us some of the scenes presented on today's Night City Wire Episode can be compared to similar ones from E3 2018 Gameplay Demo and Trailer. So buckle up and check how much the game has changed during these two years of development

CD Projekt Red revealed a lot of new Cyberpunk 2077 details during yesterday's Night City Wire. The most interesting new mechanic revealed yesterday is Braindance, which will allow players to interact with the memories of other characters. During the show, it has also been confirmed that all those who purchase a PlayStation 4 copy of the game will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 versions for free.

At launch, Cyberpunk 2077 will also support ray tracing and NVIDIA DLCSS 2.0.

Ray-traced ambient occlusion - Ambient occlusion is a shading and rendering technique used to calculate how exposed each point in a scene is to ambient lighting. The result is a diffuse shading effect that darkens enclosed and sheltered areas and enhances the rendered image's overall tone. In Cyberpunk 2077, ray-traced ambient occlusion additionally can be used with local lights to approximate local shadowing effects where shadows are missing.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on November 19th on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Stadia and next-gen versions will release sometime in 2021.