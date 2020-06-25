Cyberpunk 2077 Shows Off “Braindance” Feature, Badlands, More, Free PS5 Update Confirmed

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed yet again, but the game's still coming out this year, so it’s about time we got another look at it, wouldn’t you say? Cyberpunk 2077 was a major presence at the last couple E3 shows, but, of course, the convention is cancelled this year, making that big splash impossible. Instead, we get Night City Wire, a series of showcases that will gradually reveal more about Cyberpunk 2077 leading up to its November release. The first of these Night City Wire shows dropped today, delivering a new trailer, gameplay footage, and information about the game’s “braindance” feature. You can check out the full Night City Wire livestream below, provided you have around 25 minutes to spare (jump to approximately the hour mark for the show).

CD Projekt Red Team up with Netflix on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, a Cyberpunk 2077 Animé

Want to get straight to the good stuff? Here's the new Cyberpunk 2077 story trailer, which focuses on content from the game's prologue.

Lots going on in that trailer! The basic gist is your and your friend Jackie (the big dude) are looking for an immortality chip along with fixer Dexter Deshaun. The trailer provides a glimpse at a few new things, including the Mox faction, which look after Night City's sex workers, and the the dusty, Mad-Max-style wilderness outside the city known as the Badlands.

CD Projekt Red also provided a fairly extensive look at how "braindancing" will work in Cyberpunk 2077. Check out the new gameplay, below.

Cyberpunk 2077 To Allow Climbing Buildings From The Outside In Select Scenarios; World Scale Has Been Influenced By Moving and Driving Possibilities

The Braindance feature essentially allows you to interact with the memories of other characters. This includes the ability to fast forward and rewind, move the camera, and scan points of interest. Expect a lot of Cyberpunk 2077's missions to require a little braindance detective work. CD Projekt Red also announced a new anime Netflix series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners -- get more details about that, right here.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on November 19. A Google Stadia release is also in the works, and enhanced Xbox Series X and PS5 versions of the game are expected in 2021. Oh, and yes, CD Projekt Red has confirmed PlayStation fans can also take advantage of a version of Xbox Series X's "smart delivery," allowing those who buy the PS4 version of Cyberpunk to upgrade to the PS5 version for free.