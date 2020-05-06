Cyberpunk 2077 ESRB Rating Summary Provides New Details

The Cyberpunk 2077 ESRB rating has been recently updated, providing some new details on the game.

The game's rating summary has been finally made available on the ESRB website, providing a new overview of the game and some new details regarding its content. As repeatedly hinted by the development team, Cyberpunk 2077 will not hold back on violence or any theme.

During one quest, players assist a character by hammering nails through his hands and feet; screaming sounds and blood effects accompany the scene. The game contains nudity and sexual material: Players can select a gender and customize their character; customization can include depictions of breasts, buttocks, and genitalia, as well as various sizes and combinations of genitals. Players can encounter events where they have the option to engage in sexual activities with other main characters or prostitutes—these brief sex scenes (from a first-person perspective) depict partially nude characters moaning suggestively while moving through various positions. Some scenes contain brief depictions of thrusting motions; other scenes depict a character's head moving towards a partner's crotch. The game contains frequent depictions and references to fictional drugs, including characters taking puffs/hits from a state-altering inhaler/stimulant; an animated billboard ad depicts a man snorting speed. Some sequences allow the player to drink alcoholic beverages repeatedly until the screen distorts; player's character can also drive cars while drunk.

Yesterday, it has been confirmed that the Cyberpunk 2077 "Night City Wire" event is coming our way on June 11th, around the time this year's E3 would have been held. It's not yet clear what the event will be about, but it's likely that we will finally see more of the game in action.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on September 17th, 2020 worldwide on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. A free Xbox Series X update has also been announced.