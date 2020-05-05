Cyberpunk 2077 “Night City Wire” Event Drops in June, “Stuff Will be Shown” Promises CDPR

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of most major industry events, including E3 and Gamescom, but major publishers are lining up to announce their replacement digital events. We know a new EA Play event is happening in June, and the Xbox team will be doing monthly shows all year long, and now the folks at CD Projekt Red have announced…well, something. According to the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account, "Night City Wire" is coming our way on June 11 – or right around the time E3 would have happened.

While we don’t know exactly what form Night City Wire will take, CDPR community manager Marcin Momot promises “stuff will be shown,” hinting it will be some sort of digital event that will likely include some announcements and new footage.

Stuff will be shown! pic.twitter.com/XzgQLH0w9P — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) May 5, 2020

CD Projekt Red was one of the companies listed as participating in Summer Game Fest, the new umbrella branding for most of this summer’s big reveals and digital events. Geoff Keighley made sure to retweet the Night City Wire announcement, so it’s likely he’ll have some hand in the show.

So far, CD Projekt Red has really only shown us a relatively thin sliver of Cyberpunk 2077. Basically, we got a quick glimpse at the streets of Night City and a single mission at E3 2018, and a look at a second mission at E3 2019. Given the name of this new event, hopefully we’ll get a more comprehensive tour of Night City and its many neighbourhoods and factions this year.

Cyberpunk 2077 hits PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on September 17. The game will also be coming to Stadia, Xbox Series X, and PS5. What do you expect the Night City Wire event to bring us?