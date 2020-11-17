CD Projekt Red’s long-awaited, and highly anticipated, Cyberpunk 2077 will come on 2 discs on both PS4 and Xbox One.

At least, that’s what it says on the PlayStation 4 retail game case, as posted on Twitter. Last month, leaked box art from the Xbox One version of the game also mentioned that the title will arrive on 2 separate Blu-Ray discs.

The freshly-surfaced game case also revealed how much free space PS4 players will be needing in order to install and play the game – 70GB, which is in line with the amount of free space that CD Projekt Red mentioned when the minimum and recommended PC specs were announced some months ago.

The front of the PS4 game case already revealed its box contents:

2x Blu-Ray Disc

World Compendium

Stickers

Postcards

Game Map

Digital Content Access

After several delays, Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch globally on December 10th on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PC, and Google Stadia.

The game’s true next-gen upgrade for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 is slated for a release somewhere next year. For now, check out the game's amazing official trailer, showing of its world, characters, and more, one more time: