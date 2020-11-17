Cyberpunk 2077 Will Come on 2 Discs on PS4/XO; 70GB of Free Space Required on PS4, Game Case Reveals
CD Projekt Red’s long-awaited, and highly anticipated, Cyberpunk 2077 will come on 2 discs on both PS4 and Xbox One.
At least, that’s what it says on the PlayStation 4 retail game case, as posted on Twitter. Last month, leaked box art from the Xbox One version of the game also mentioned that the title will arrive on 2 separate Blu-Ray discs.
The freshly-surfaced game case also revealed how much free space PS4 players will be needing in order to install and play the game – 70GB, which is in line with the amount of free space that CD Projekt Red mentioned when the minimum and recommended PC specs were announced some months ago.
The front of the PS4 game case already revealed its box contents:
- 2x Blu-Ray Disc
- World Compendium
- Stickers
- Postcards
- Game Map
- Digital Content Access
After several delays, Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch globally on December 10th on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PC, and Google Stadia.
The game’s true next-gen upgrade for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 is slated for a release somewhere next year. For now, check out the game's amazing official trailer, showing of its world, characters, and more, one more time:
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 49.94
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter