CyberPowerPC ET9958 – a VR ready PC under $479.99

The CyberPowerPC Gamer Force ET9958 is a VR ready PC that is going for its lowes price of just $479.99 on Newegg.com. This comes packed with a Ryzen 5 1400, Radeon RX 570, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 480GB SSD which serves as the boot drive.

The CyberPowerPC Gamer Force is an amazing steal for just $479.99 which makes this PC 36% off the original price of $749.99.

This PC is great for someone who is looking to get into VR without spending a lot of time or money on. With this PC, the Ryzen 5 1400 is more than powerful enough to run most VR games with no issue. The Ryzen 5 1400 has 4 total cores and 8 threads, which run at the base clock of 3.2GHz and a turbo clock speed of 3.4GHz. This makes this processor perfect for VR, but not good enough for VR and streaming.

Along with the Ryzen 5 1400, the AMD RX 570 runs off of the Polaris architecture which is an older generation. Per UserBenchMark.com, the RX 570 beats the GTX 1050 TI in the speed section, the GTX 1050 TI is ranked at 94th in the speed section and the RX 570 gets the 65th in the speed section.

The 8 GB DDR4 comes pre-installed into the first slot out of the four. While 8GB of RAM isn't the highest amount of RAM possible and 16GB would be more preferred if you were planning to stream and play VR, but 8GB would still be able to game comfortably.

The motherboard that houses all of these components is looking to be a mATX motherboard with an A320M chipset. This is not the best or newest chipset for a Ryzen CPU especially if you are trying to overclock this CPU.

Along with the computer itself, you do get a USB mouse and keyboard from CyberPower themselves. This is a way to save money as you don't have to buy a separate mouse and keyboard for this system if you are just getting into VR gaming.

I would recommend the CyberPowerPC ET9958 for anyone just starting to get into either VR or PC gaming in general. This is a good budget PC for the cost to performance as the lower cost being just under $480.