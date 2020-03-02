ASUS's gaming PC is currently on sale, making this regularly $969.99 gaming, presently priced at $749.99. This desktop PC comes installed with an Intel Core i5-9400F processor, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660, as well as having 8 GB of DDR4 Ram installed into the Intel B360 motherboard. This machine is ASUS's GL10CS gaming PC has a transparent side panel to show off the installed components.

ASUS's gaming PC, the GL10CS, is currently on sale at Newegg for up to 23% off the regular price of $969.99, making the GL10CS cost just $749.99

The installed components in this gaming PC make this an excellent deal for anyone looking to get into gaming but don't want to build the computer themselves. This computer offers a high amount of performance when compared to the cost of actual computers, and this performance is driven by the 9th generation Intel Core and NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1660 graphics card.









To store your games, this computer is currently configured with a 512 GB PCIe SSD, which provides faster loading times and a better overall gaming experience when compared to standard HDDs.

The full list of features of this computer is:

Components Intel Core i5-9400F CPU This Hexa-core processor offers six threads that have a base clock of 2.9 GHz. This processor has a turbo clock speed of up to 4.1 GHz. NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 graphics cards The GTX 1660 graphics cards feature 6 GB of GDDR5 of memory, and this graphics card is VR (Virtual Reality) ready. This makes this perfect for someone looking to possibly looking into VR gaming or VR game development. Intel B360 Chipset 8 GB DDR4 Memory This amount of RAM is suitable for gaming, the 8 GB of DDR4 memory is installed, but the motherboard itself can support up to 32 GB of RAM. This would make this a perfect computer for someone planning to upgrade this computer. 512 GB SSD 500W 80+ Gold Power Supply

Connectivity Gigabit LAN & WI-Fi 5 (802.11ac) 2x2 + BT 5.0 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (front), 2 x USB 2.0, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (rear) 1 x DVI, 1 x HDMI, 1 x DP

Design Transparent Side Panel This side panel allows you to show off the fantastic components in this computer, and this side panel also allows you to see the fantastic RGB lighting these components offer. RGB lighting This computer is support for Aura Sync, and this allows any RBG lighting to be completely customizable. This included the RGB bezel in the case, which also supports Aura Sync.

