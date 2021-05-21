Crysis 2 Remastered Was Just Confirmed by Crytek

Following earlier leaks and rumors, Crysis 2 Remastered was just confirmed today by Crytek with the following tweet.

They used to call me Prophet. — Crysis (@Crysis) May 20, 2021

Crysis Remastered PC Update Adds Experimental “Ray Tracing Boost Mode”

We don't have any further details about Crysis 2 Remastered at this point, but we can assume that it will follow suit from Crysis Remastered, where Crytek delivered a graphically enhanced version of the game (improved textures, lighting, ray tracing, DLSS support) that however lacked the multiplayer department.

The original Crysis 2 launched a little over ten years ago, in March 2011, as the first CryEngine 3 game. Read the original game description and features below.