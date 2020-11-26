Crysis Remastered Patch Promises Performance Boost for High-End PCs

Crysis Remastered didn't exactly turn out to be mindblowing when it released this September, at least according to Kai's review. Still, the developers at Crytek are continuing to work on a series of post-launch improvements and a new 1.3.0 update has been released for the PC version of Crysis Remastered, delivering a performance boost across the board for high-end configurations (as well as a heap of bug fixes).

· General performance improvements for high spec systems.

· Improvements made to the performance of AMD based systems where ray tracing is set to Very high.

· Improvements made to the Optimal settings option in graphics settings. The selections should now be more in line with your pc's capabilities.

· Fixed some lighting that was missing in-game when the shadow quality setting was set to "Very high" or "Can it run Crysis".

· Improvements made to raytracing when set to "very high".

· Improvements made to look of the water in different instances for RTX GPUs (glare looks more natural, removed glowing artifacts/grain effect).

· Fixed an issue that resulted in a decrease of ~10fps when using Borderless over windowed or fullscreen.

· Fixed an issue that caused the framerate to drop when crawling through the body of a dead enemy.

· Fixed a memory leak that could occur at the beginning of Recovery - Village.

· Fixed an issue where launching the game with HDR enabled could cause artifacts to appear during cutscenes.