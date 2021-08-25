Crysis Remastered on Steam Won’t Have Denuvo, Developer Confirms

The upcoming Steam release of Crysis Remastered will not be using Denuvo, the developer confirmed today.

Unlike what the Steam EULA seemed to confirm, the upcoming release will not use Denuvo, as confirmed on the Steam Community forums by a Crytek representative and the EULA will soon be updated accordingly. There is still no word on whether Denuvo will be removed from the Epic Games Store version of the game.

Denuvo won't be included in Crysis Remastered. We'll update the EULA accordingly.

Crysis Remastered launched last year on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. While the game still feels great to play, the remaster leaves something to be desired, as highlighted by Kai in his review of the PlayStation 4 Pro version.

Perhaps my memories of the original Crysis were more rose-tinted than I recall from my machine that certainly couldn’t come close to running the game any higher than the recommended medium settings. For a game that I’ve been waiting over a decade to play at its absolute best, the console releases of Crysis Remastered leave much to be desired. So yes, the PlayStation 4 Pro can run Crysis Remastered but part of me is left wondering if I really want it to.

Crysis Remastered is now available on PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. The game will become available on Steam on a yet to be confirmed release date.