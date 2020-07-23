Crysis Remastered Nintendo Update Patch 1.2.0 Being Rolled Out Now

Crysis Remastered Nintendo Switch Update 1.2.0 is being deployed to Nintendo’s hybrid platform as we speak.

Crytek’s remastered version of the original Crysis launches today globally on the Switch, and a day-one update is currently being rolled out. Unfortunately, patch notes haven’t been shared and as with all game updates on the Nintendo Switch, patch-specific changes aren’t viewable on Nintendo’s platform. As always, however, we’ll update as soon as we learn more about changes included with this update.

Apple Stops Signing iOS 13.5.1, Downgrade From iOS 13.6 No Longer Possible

Following numerous rumors and teases, Crysis Remastered was officially announced for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch back in April of this year. “We are excited to be working on the Crysis franchise again, and to bring all the Crysis fans a remaster worthy of their passion for the game,” said Crytek CEO Avni Yerli. “It’s an exciting opportunity to be able to bring Crysis back to PCs and current consoles – even Nintendo Switch! – so that a whole new generation of players can experience the thrill of a battle in the Nanosuit.”

Co-developed with the porting wizards at Saber Interactive, Crysis Remastered features high-quality textures and improved art assets, an HD texture pack, temporal anti-aliasing, SSDO, SVOGI, state-of-the-art depth fields, new light settings, motion blur, and parallax occlusion mapping, particle effects will also be added where applicable. Other additions include volumetric fog and shafts of light, software-based ray tracing, and screen space reflections.

In Crysis 1, what begins as a simple rescue mission becomes the battleground of a new war as alien invaders swarm over a North Korean island chain. Armed with a powerful Nanosuit, players can become invisible to stalk enemy patrols, or boost strength to lay waste to vehicles. The Nanosuit’s speed, strength, armor, and cloaking allow creative solutions for every kind of fight, while a huge arsenal of modular weaponry provides unprecedented control over play style. In the ever-changing environment, adapt tactics and gear to dominate your enemies, in an enormous sandbox world.

Last month, screenshots of the remastered surfaced, comparing it to the original game from 2007. Following community backlash over the remasters “poor” visuals, Crytek decided to delay the title on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The Switch version, however, wasn’t delayed. On Nintendo's platform, the title runs in 720-900p resolution in docked mode. In handheld mode, the shooter runs in 540-720p resolution.