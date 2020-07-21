Crysis Remastered Runs At 720-900p On Switch in Docked Mode With FXAA And No Software-Based Ray Tracing

A new developer livestream confirmed some new technical details on the Nintendo Switch version of Crysis Remastered, including docked and handheld resolutions and more.

According to the developers, Crysis Remastered will run at 720-900p resolution in docked mode and at 540-720p resolution in handheld mode. It has also been confirmed that the Nintendo Switch version will feature FXAA and no software-based ray tracing, which has been confirmed for the other versions of the game.

A first look at Crysis Remastered on Nintendo Switch has been provided last week with a trailer that showcased high-quality textures, global illumination, optimized dynamic light settings, and more.

Crysis Remastered was supposed to release on July 23rd, but the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions have been delayed for additional polish. A new release window has yet to be announced.

Your passion for the Crysis franchise deserves an undeniably high-quality game, and we are committed to delivering just that. To ensure we meet that commitment, we will need to delay the launch date (all platforms) and trailer premiere by a few weeks. Because they already started, pre-orders for Switch will stay open, but pre-orders for all other platforms will be delayed as well. The features you're looking forward to are already set, but we want to take the time on polishing the game. You might be aware of the leak yesterday, and want you to know; we've seen the reactions -- the good and the bad -- and we're listening! We're still working on a number of things in game, as well as the storefront. Please keep the love coming, and rest assure, you'll have the game you love shortly! The extra time until release will allow us to get Crysis Remastered up to the PC-and-console-breaking standard you've come to expect from Crysis games. We hope you understand what we're up to -- and that you stay with us while we take the time to make a few more improvements

Crysis Remastered launches on Nintendo Switch on July 23rd. The other versions of the game have yet to be dated.