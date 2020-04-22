Dark Souls Remastered New HD Texture Pack Includes AI-Enhanced Textures for Maps, Characters

A new texture pack has been released for Dark Souls Remastered, bringing some new high-quality textures to the game.

The DSR 2020 Textures pack includes a mix of hand-made textures and AI-enhanced ones that improve maps, objects, and characters. This texture pack is compatible with all overhaul mods, and it is safe for online play. The enhanced textures make Dark Souls Remastered look much better not only at high resolutions but also at 1080p.

This project is more faithful to the original game than my previous texture mod. Many applicable textures are created with ESRGAN (Enhanced Super-Resolution Generative Adversarial Network) Technology, and many are created with Photoshop, Quixel mixer and Materialize. Custom textures have been used sparingly to avoid deviating from the intended look, only when upscaling was not acceptable or the initial texture looked particularly out of place. The changes make much more of a difference for users with higher resolution monitors but should be noticeable at 1080p too on many objects and scenery,

Dark Souls Remastered is a very good remaster that leaves the charm of the original release pretty much intact, making it the best way to enjoy the now classic action role-playing game developed by From Software.

If you focus on adventure, exploration, and simply level up and upgrade your equipment to make that goal easier, then you're sure to adore Dark Souls, in time. Even upon returning, even when I'd already played the game on PC with DSfix, I struggled to put the game down for more than a few minutes at a time. I'd get sent back to a bonfire, feel frustrated, quit the game, and then sulk for a few minutes before pushing towards Gwyn again. And if you push through yourself, you definitely won't regret the adventure.

Dark Souls Remastered is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.