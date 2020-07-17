Crysis Remastered Nintendo Switch Latest Trailer Focuses On The Tech Powering The Game

A new Crysis Remastered trailer has been released today, focusing on the tech powering the Nintendo Switch release.

The trailer provides a new look at high-quality textures, global illumination, vegetation bending, optimized dynamic light settings, and more.

Paper Mario: The Origami King Patched To Run At 60 FPS On yuzu Emulator

Crysis Remastered is making its debut on Nintendo Switch with high-quality textures, global illumination (SVOGI), vegetation bending, optimized dynamic light settings, dynamic resolution, gyro aiming, motion blur, bloom (light rays and sunbeams) and much more.

Crysis Remastered was scheduled to release on PC and consoles this month, but Crytek eventually delayed all versions of the game, with the exception of the Nintendo Switch release, to further polish the game. The delay was announced following the bad reception of a leaked trailer and screenshots.

Your passion for the Crysis franchise deserves an undeniably high-quality game, and we are committed to delivering just that. To ensure we meet that commitment, we will need to delay the launch date (all platforms) and trailer premiere by a few weeks. Because they already started, pre-orders for Switch will stay open, but pre-orders for all other platforms will be delayed as well. The features you're looking forward to are already set, but we want to take the time on polishing the game. You might be aware of the leak yesterday, and want you to know; we've seen the reactions -- the good and the bad -- and we're listening! We're still working on a number of things in game, as well as the storefront. Please keep the love coming, and rest assure, you'll have the game you love shortly! The extra time until release will allow us to get Crysis Remastered up to the PC-and-console-breaking standard you've come to expect from Crysis games. We hope you understand what we're up to -- and that you stay with us while we take the time to make a few more improvements

Crysis Remastered releases on Nintendo Switch on July 23rd. The release date for the other versions of the game has yet to be announced.