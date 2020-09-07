Crysis Remastered Gets First PC Screenshot in ‘Can It Run Crysis’ Mode

By
4 hours ago
Submit
Crysis Remastered

Crysis Remastered was originally meant to launch simultaneously on all platforms, but after a graphically underwhelming reveal the developers decided to push out the Nintendo Switch version of the game while the others were getting a facelift, so to speak.

Last week we got the first look at Xbox One X gameplay, and this Sunday Crytek decided to share on Twitter the very first PC screenshot of Crysis Remastered, grabbed at the highest settings (called 'Can It Run Crysis').

Crysis Remastered PC Requirements Revealed, and They’re…Surprisingly Reasonable?

While the screenshot was captured at 4K resolution, it's worth keeping in mind that Twitter by default enforces a strong level of compression.

Anyway, it won't be too long until we get to try Crysis Remastered for ourselves, since the new release date is very close (September 18th). In fact, we already got the official PC system requirements.

Minimum
Recommended
OS

Windows 10 64-Bit
OS

Windows 10 64-Bit latest update
Processor

Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-3450 / AMD Ryzen 3
Processor

Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-7600k or higher / AMD Ryzen 5 or higher
Memory

8GB
Memory

12GB
Storage

20GB
Storage

20GB
Direct X

DX11
Direct X

DX11
Graphics

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 TI /AMD Radeon 470
Graphics

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 TI / AMD Radeon Vega 56
Graphics Memory

4GB Graphics Memory in 1080p
Graphics Memory

8GB Graphics Memory in 4K

Graphics improvements include high-quality textures up to 8K, HDR support, temporal anti-aliasing, Screen Space Directional Occlusion (SSDO), Global Illumination (SVOGI), state-of-the-art depth fields, new light settings, motion blur, parallax occlusion mapping, Screen Space Reflections and Shadows (SSR & SSS) as well as new and updated particle effects, support for NVIDIA DLSS technology and hardware-based ray tracing using NVIDIA’s VKRay Vulkan extension.

Products mentioned in this post

GTX 1660
GTX 1660
USD 229.99
 GTX 1660 Ti
GTX 1660 Ti
USD 269.49

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related