Crysis Remastered Gets First PC Screenshot in ‘Can It Run Crysis’ Mode
Crysis Remastered was originally meant to launch simultaneously on all platforms, but after a graphically underwhelming reveal the developers decided to push out the Nintendo Switch version of the game while the others were getting a facelift, so to speak.
Last week we got the first look at Xbox One X gameplay, and this Sunday Crytek decided to share on Twitter the very first PC screenshot of Crysis Remastered, grabbed at the highest settings (called 'Can It Run Crysis').
While the screenshot was captured at 4K resolution, it's worth keeping in mind that Twitter by default enforces a strong level of compression.
Anyway, it won't be too long until we get to try Crysis Remastered for ourselves, since the new release date is very close (September 18th). In fact, we already got the official PC system requirements.
|
Minimum
|
Recommended
|
OS
Windows 10 64-Bit
|
OS
Windows 10 64-Bit latest update
|
Processor
Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-3450 / AMD Ryzen 3
|
Processor
Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-7600k or higher / AMD Ryzen 5 or higher
|
Memory
8GB
|
Memory
12GB
|
Storage
20GB
|
Storage
20GB
|
Direct X
DX11
|
Direct X
DX11
|
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 TI /AMD Radeon 470
|
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 TI / AMD Radeon Vega 56
|
Graphics Memory
4GB Graphics Memory in 1080p
|
Graphics Memory
8GB Graphics Memory in 4K
Graphics improvements include high-quality textures up to 8K, HDR support, temporal anti-aliasing, Screen Space Directional Occlusion (SSDO), Global Illumination (SVOGI), state-of-the-art depth fields, new light settings, motion blur, parallax occlusion mapping, Screen Space Reflections and Shadows (SSR & SSS) as well as new and updated particle effects, support for NVIDIA DLSS technology and hardware-based ray tracing using NVIDIA’s VKRay Vulkan extension.
