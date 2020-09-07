Crysis Remastered Gets First PC Screenshot in ‘Can It Run Crysis’ Mode

Crysis Remastered was originally meant to launch simultaneously on all platforms, but after a graphically underwhelming reveal the developers decided to push out the Nintendo Switch version of the game while the others were getting a facelift, so to speak.

Last week we got the first look at Xbox One X gameplay, and this Sunday Crytek decided to share on Twitter the very first PC screenshot of Crysis Remastered, grabbed at the highest settings (called 'Can It Run Crysis').

Crysis Remastered PC Requirements Revealed, and They’re…Surprisingly Reasonable?

While the screenshot was captured at 4K resolution, it's worth keeping in mind that Twitter by default enforces a strong level of compression.

Anyway, it won't be too long until we get to try Crysis Remastered for ourselves, since the new release date is very close (September 18th). In fact, we already got the official PC system requirements.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-Bit OS Windows 10 64-Bit latest update Processor Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-3450 / AMD Ryzen 3 Processor Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-7600k or higher / AMD Ryzen 5 or higher Memory 8GB Memory 12GB Storage 20GB Storage 20GB Direct X DX11 Direct X DX11 Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 TI /AMD Radeon 470 Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 TI / AMD Radeon Vega 56 Graphics Memory 4GB Graphics Memory in 1080p Graphics Memory 8GB Graphics Memory in 4K

Graphics improvements include high-quality textures up to 8K, HDR support, temporal anti-aliasing, Screen Space Directional Occlusion (SSDO), Global Illumination (SVOGI), state-of-the-art depth fields, new light settings, motion blur, parallax occlusion mapping, Screen Space Reflections and Shadows (SSR & SSS) as well as new and updated particle effects, support for NVIDIA DLSS technology and hardware-based ray tracing using NVIDIA’s VKRay Vulkan extension.