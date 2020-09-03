Crysis Remastered Software-Based Ray Tracing Reportedly Runs Well on PS4 Pro/Xbox One X

Following a delay, Crysis Remastered arrives this month, and while we’ve seen some promising footage of the game running on PC, we still don’t really know what to expect from the PS4 and Xbox One versions. Well, thankfully, the folks at Digital Foundry recently got to tour Crytek’s headquarters and go hands-on with the unreleased console versions of Crysis Remastered (the Switch version is already out). The DF video below mostly focuses on their tour of the Crytek offices, although there’s also a smattering of footage of Crysis Remastered running on the Xbox One X in ray tracing mode.

Crysis Remastered New Tech Preview Trailer Showcases High-Quality Textures, Ray Tracing; Release Date Confirmed

Digital Foundry promises to have more information about Crysis Remastered in the future, but for now, they’re confirming the Xbox One X version of the game has three display mode – a 4K/30fps mode with enhanced settings, a 1080p performance mode, and a ray tracing mode.

So yes, as we’ve heard in the past, the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro versions of Crysis Remastered will feature a software-based ray tracing solution, but come on…how well could that possibly work? Well, apparently Crytek’s current-gen-console ray tracing is better than you might expect. According to Digital Foundry it “works to often spectacular effect” and “performance is good.” Well, color me surprised! Again, the snippets of Xbox One X footage seen in the video above are supposedly running in ray tracing mode, so the performance does indeed look okay, although I didn’t see anything too amazing in terms of visuals. Maybe DF just didn’t pick the most impressive footage.

Crysis Remastered was originally supposed to launch back in July, but fans did not respond well to the game’s early screenshots and trailer. In response to the backlash, Crytek delayed the game for further polishing.

Crysis Remastered launches on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on September 18th. As mentioned, the game is already out on Nintendo Switch, although obviously it’s not as technically impressive as the other versions.