Valheim New HD Overhaul Texture Pack Includes Great-Looking 2K/4K Textures

A new Valheim texture pack has been shared online, introducing some great-looking 4K textures to the game.

The HD Overhaul pack, which aims to improve the game's visuals to the level of a triple-A game, comes in two different versions. The High version includes 8K terrain atlas and 4K/2K/1K textures while the Low version is using 4K terrain atlas and 2K/1K textures. Needless to say, the new textures look considerably better than the vanilla ones.

Cyberpunk 2077 New Mods Introduce New Save File Sorting Options, Beautiful Japantown Luxury Apartment

Valheim HD Overhaul Pack Content You get high quality textures for your Valheim world, HD map and mini-map plus new particles that replace the default vanilla square ones.

Currently it covers all existing textures of the game, flora, building items, weapons, armors, creatures etc. Versions There are 2 versions of this mod, High version and Low version. The differences are that High Version is using 8K terrain atlas and 4K/2K/1K textures and the Low version is using 4K terrain atlas and 2K/1K textures. 1K textures are common on both versions. 4K textures of High version are converted to 2K ones for the Low version and the 2K textures of the High version are converted to 1K for the Low version.

The goal is to minimize vram usage. High version is for gpus that have more than 4GB Vram and the Low version is for gpus that have less than 4GB vram.

There is no difference in lighting/particles/feel. All settings are the same.

Fps for both versions is the same if your gpu has sufficient vram. Performance Performance is the same or even better than vanilla game.

For DX11 users in the optional files I include the boot.config file that adds these lines

gfx-enable-gfx-jobs=1

gfx-enable-native-gfx-jobs=1

Those lines help to get more fps if your gpu has power to spare.

Vulkan users can give it a try but there are reports of buggy behavior.





































The Valheim HD Overhaul texture pack can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Valheim is now available on Steam as an Early Access title.