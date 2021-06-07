Nintendo Switch Pro Docked Performance Will Be Optimized for 1440p Resolution; DLSS May Be Locked Out at Launch – Rumor

The Nintendo Switch Pro has yet to be officially announced, but a new rumor that started circulating online revealed some new details on the possible specs, docked and handheld performance, and more.

According to this new rumor coming from Taiwan, as reported on the ResetERA forums, the new Nintendo console's GPU will be clocked at almost 1 GHz in docked mode, and at 768 MHz in handheld mode. As such, the console is said to be capable of pushing up to 120 FPS at 720p in handheld mode, but it seems like Nintendo will fix performance at 60 FPS, 720p resolution. On the other hand, docked performance will be optimized for 1440p resolution.

The new rumor also touches upon the NVIDIA DLSS technology implementation in the new Nintendo Switch Pro. According to the leaker, the technology is indeed implemented in the console, only that it may only be available in docked mode or could even be locked out at launch due to some unspecified issues.

You can find a rough translation of the new Nintendo Switch Pro rumors below.

There is information that the GPU clock that will go into the Switch Pro is almost 1Ghz. Existing switch clock corrects. 768 MHz. It is said that it can realize up to 720p 120 frames in Nintendo Switch Pro portable mode. However, it is said that it will come out with a compromise by fixing 60 frames at 720p due to the maintenance problem. Performance in stationary mode is known to be optimized for the current 1440p resolution. It was said that Nvidia's latest technology would be included, but due to various problems, it may be applied only in the stationary mode or may come out sealed at the time of release. There are rumors that third-party Nintendo developers have already received development kits. Nintendo has been trying to develop with AMD chipsets instead of Nvidia since 3 years ago, but due to various circumstances, it was also rumored that they chose Nvidia. And now, there are rumors in Japan that Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass for Switch will be launched at the same time as the Nintendo Switch Pro launch.

While we have to take everything with a grain of salt, this rumor seems to be oddly specific in some regards, so there may be some truth to it. The console is going to be revealed soon, according to other rumors circulating online, so it is likely we won't have to wait much longer to learn more about it.

The Nintendo Switch Pro has yet to be officially announced. We will keep you updated on the new hardware from Nintendo as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.