Crysis Remastered Adds NVIDIA DLSS for Radically Increased Performance
Crytek just announced that the latest PC update for Crysis Remastered finally added support for NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super-Sampling (DLSS) technology (which the developer had revealed to Wccftech wouldn't be available at the game's launch back in September).
Vladimir Kajalin, Principal Rendering Engineer for CRYENGINE, said:
The Crysis franchise is famous for pushing the visual boundaries, so adding DLSS support was a natural fit. NVIDIA DLSS is an amazing technology and gives a huge performance boost to Crysis Remastered, allowing players to get even more out of the game and their hardware.
According to the developer, GeForce RTX owners can expect up to 40% increased performance when enabling NVIDIA DLSS on supported graphics cards from the 2000 and 3000 Series. However, the patch changelog (which mentions a great number of bug fixes as listed below) also reveals that there is a known issue where some distant textures can appear blurred with DLSS enabled.
Raptor Team,
Nvidia DLSS patch is now available for Crysis Remastered on PC! Jump in now for some sweet performance gains. 😎
Check out the patch notes for the full list of bug fixes and more: https://t.co/oXKFhtST4v pic.twitter.com/rMXa6yA5uU
— Crysis (@Crysis) March 12, 2021
Fixed an issue that caused the rocket tutorial prompt to not be correctly displayed in Traditional Chinese.
Fixed an issue that caused the camera shake to be too intense while using the mounted MG with armor mode enabled.
Fixed an issue that prevented the alien AI from exploding which prevented mission progress on Exodus, Fleet and Paradise Lost.
Fixed an issue that resulted in Armor mode being active at the beginning of a mission in Crysis Remastered.
Fixed the missing audio tied to the SCAR in the intro cutscene on Ascension.
Fixed a CRYENGINE crash that could occur on Exodus - Sphere.
Fixed the translations of the Classic Nanosuit mode control tutorial in all languages (previously only shown in English).
Fixed an issue that caused the controller tutorial prompts to display mouse and keyboard instead throughout the game.
Fixed a crash that could occur on Reckoning - Fleet.
Fixed an issue that resulted in the FPS counter showing the incorrect information.
Fixed several bugs that caused the incorrect information to be displayed in the tutorial prompts for the controller.
Fixed several tutorial descriptions that would appear in the wrong languages when using the Traditional Chinese language settings.
Fixed a missing tutorial prompt from the VTOL rockets in the Traditional Chinese language on Ascension.
Fixed a placeholder from the "fire minigun" tutorial prompt on Ascension when using mouse & keyboard.
Fixed an issue that resulted in the English translations appearing for the Classic Nanosuit controls tutorial when using other languages.
Fixed some Italian localisation issues (removed placeholders and added correct text).
Fixed an issue that caused placeholders to appear in the HUD when the Japanese language was selected in Crysis Remastered.
Fixed an issue that occurred when trying to ADS on any mounted machine gun while using a controller. Previously this would incorrectly activate the cloak instead of aiming down sights.
Fixed an issue with the animations for some CEPH scouts.
Fixed several placeholders that appear in the Classic Nanosuit menu.
Fixed some shadows that would disappear depending on the camera angle on Contact - Island.
Fixed some disappearing prompts from the Classic Nanosuit wheel.
