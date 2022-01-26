[UPDATE: Announcement Trailer] Crysis 4 First Image Appears Online Ahead of Official Announcement

[Update] Crytek 4 has now been officially announced with a teaser trailer. Platforms and release window haven't been revealed.

[Original Story] Crysis 4 appears to be in development by Crytek, judging from a new social media post by Crytek China.

As reported by Eurogamer, Crytek China shared an image for the yet-to-be-announced game on BiliBili. The post confirms the "Crysis 4 project", teasing new information coming in the future.

Xiao C presents a New Year's gift for the Year of the Tiger~ Make a comeback, the tiger will grow stronger! The "Crysis 4" project is confirmed, opening a new nano battlefield! Follow @Crytek_Official, we will continue to provide you with the latest news, and come to the comment area to talk about your expectations for the "lifetime"~

With the first Crysis 4 image now being widely available, it's likely that the official announcement is coming very soon. We will keep you updated on it as soon as it gets made, so stay tuned for all the latest news.