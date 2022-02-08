New Crysis Remastered PC Patch Offers Major GPU and CPU Performance Improvements
A new Crysis Remastered PC patch has been rolled out by the developer, offering major GPU and CPU improvements.
According to the game’s development team, this is the most impactful update to date and based on player feedback since launch, but also the game’s final patch. Aside from the above-mentioned GPU and CPU improvements, this new update also offers improvements to stability, as well as fixes to Steam achievements, audio, textures, art, and rendering. In addition, Steam Trading Cards have also been introduced.
“We are incredibly thankful for all the support and feedback the community has given since the release of the Remastered Trilogy. Your input has been invaluable,” said Steffen Halbig, Acting Project Lead for Crysis Remastered. “Thank you for your passion and continued support!"
We’ve summarized the changes, as supplied by Crytek, down below:
Crytek Remastered PC Patch 2/8/2022 Release Notes
- Substantial GPU and CPU improvements
- improved stability,
- fixes to DLSS
- Steam achievements fixes
- Audio fixes
- Fixes to textures
- Art fixes
- Rendering fixes
- Steam Trading Cards added
Crysis Remastered is available globally now for PC and consoles. The remastered version of the original Crysis was released back in October of last year.
Crysis Remastered
A simple rescue mission turns into an all-out war as alien invaders swarm over the Lingshan Islands. Playing as super-soldier Nomad, you are armed with a powerful Nanosuit equipped with Speed, Strength, Armor, and Cloaking abilities. Use a vast arsenal of modular weaponry and adapt your tactics and gear to dominate enemies in an enormous sandbox world.
