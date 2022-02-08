New Crysis Remastered PC Patch Offers Major GPU and CPU Performance Improvements

A new Crysis Remastered PC patch has been rolled out by the developer, offering major GPU and CPU improvements.

According to the game’s development team, this is the most impactful update to date and based on player feedback since launch, but also the game’s final patch. Aside from the above-mentioned GPU and CPU improvements, this new update also offers improvements to stability, as well as fixes to Steam achievements, audio, textures, art, and rendering. In addition, Steam Trading Cards have also been introduced.

“We are incredibly thankful for all the support and feedback the community has given since the release of the Remastered Trilogy. Your input has been invaluable,” said Steffen Halbig, Acting Project Lead for Crysis Remastered. “Thank you for your passion and continued support!"

We’ve summarized the changes, as supplied by Crytek, down below:

Crytek Remastered PC Patch 2/8/2022 Release Notes Substantial GPU and CPU improvements

improved stability,

fixes to DLSS

Steam achievements fixes

Audio fixes

Fixes to textures

Art fixes

Rendering fixes

Steam Trading Cards added

Crysis Remastered is available globally now for PC and consoles. The remastered version of the original Crysis was released back in October of last year.