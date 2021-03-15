Crusader Kings III Will Unleash the Viking Hordes with its “Northern Lords” DLC Pack

Crusader Kings III is a cold and merciless game at the best of times, but Paradox Interactive is kicking things up a notch with the game’s new Northern Lords “Flavor Pack.” Despite the name, this Flavor Pack isn’t just cosmetic – it also adds a variety of mechanics, including new character roles like Holy Noeaw warriors and shieldmaidens, a variety of Viking-themed events, the ability to sail off to found new realms, and more. You can check out a teaser trailer for the update, below.

And here’s the full Northern Lords feature breakdown:

Northern Lords is the first Flavor Pack for Crusader Kings III, one of the best reviewed games of 2020. It offers new events and cultural themes related to Norse society. Features of Crusader Kings III: Northern Lords include: Norse Adventurer Realms - Norse characters may abandon their own homes and lead hosts into foreign lands to establish their own kingdoms.

- Norse characters may abandon their own homes and lead hosts into foreign lands to establish their own kingdoms. Jomsvikings and Shieldmaidens - Norse holy warriors and stalwart shieldmaidens take up arms on your behalf, while poet characters can compose stinging rebukes or romantic overtures.

- Norse holy warriors and stalwart shieldmaidens take up arms on your behalf, while poet characters can compose stinging rebukes or romantic overtures. New Cultural Content - Special Norse dynastic legacies, Norse blot sacrifices, trials by combat and cultural innovations, as well as numerous new events for additional color.

- Special Norse dynastic legacies, Norse blot sacrifices, trials by combat and cultural innovations, as well as numerous new events for additional color. New Art and Music - Original art and musical score to enhance your playing experience.

- Original art and musical score to enhance your playing experience. And more - Berserkers, missionaries, runestones, Varangian adventurers, new decisions and other highlights from the exciting history of the Norse people.

The Northern Lords DLC launches alongside the big Crusader Kings III ver. 1.3 update, which adds a variety of new mechanics, including winter, duels, and a random poetry generator. Yes, really.

Crusader Kings III is available now on PC. The Northern Lords Flavor Pack launches alongside the free 1.3 update tomorrow (March 16). The DLC will cost $5.