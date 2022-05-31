Crusader Kings III: Fate of Iberia Explores Spanish History, Adds Struggle System Today

Get ready to delve into Spanish and Portuguese history, as the new Crusader Kings III: Fate or Iberia flavor pack launches today. As with the game’s previous Norse-themed Northern Lords flavor pack, Fate of Iberia adds new scenarios, events, and Spanish-history-related cosmetics. This flavor pack will also usher in a new gameplay mechanic, the struggle system, which is a new way to handle long-scale multifaceted conflicts (you can get more detail on how it works here). As of now, the Iberian Struggle is the only official way to engage with the system, but Paradox is allowing modders to utilize the mechanic in order to craft their own struggles. You can check out a trailer for the Fate of Iberia flavor pack, below.

Need to know more? Here’s a quick rundown of the flavor pack’s features:

Struggle system: Entirely new system for historic conflict, available to modders and other content creators.

Entirely new system for historic conflict, available to modders and other content creators. Decide the Fate of Iberia: Choose the path of conciliation or the path of conquest as you unite Spain or, alternately, agree to a peaceful division of spoils.

Choose the path of conciliation or the path of conquest as you unite Spain or, alternately, agree to a peaceful division of spoils. New content: Two new Legacy tracks (Metropolitan and Coterie), which add new cultural traits emphasizing special historical characteristics of the Iberian peninsula, new friendship interactions and duels over the chessboard.

Two new Legacy tracks (Metropolitan and Coterie), which add new cultural traits emphasizing special historical characteristics of the Iberian peninsula, new friendship interactions and duels over the chessboard. New Events: Dynamic historical events related to the struggle for Iberia.

Dynamic historical events related to the struggle for Iberia. New Art: New character art reflecting Iberian cultures of the medieval era, new unit designs, new 3D models of holdings and artifacts and a host of new art for backgrounds, events and loading.

New character art reflecting Iberian cultures of the medieval era, new unit designs, new 3D models of holdings and artifacts and a host of new art for backgrounds, events and loading. New Music: Additions to the Crusader Kings III soundtrack.

Fate of Iberia is available as part of Crusader Kings III’s $35 expansion pass, or can be purchased a la carte for $7. The flavor pack launches alongside a free update that includes changes to heads of faith, factions, and more. Get the full update 1.6 patch notes here.

Crusader Kings III: Fate of Iberia is available now on PC. Crusader Kings III is also now available on Xbox Series X/S and PS5, although those versions receive DLC on a delay.