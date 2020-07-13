Cougar has revealed the DarkBlader X5 PC case which features not only a distinctive style but also a nice design for good airflow. This case features a tempered glass panel, vertical GPU mounting locations, and offers support for a large amount of compatibility for gaming hardware. This case comes in both a Translucent Black version and a White version.

The DarkBlader X5 PC case features a very distinctive style with superior airflow; the design of this case features not only an asymmetrical design. This design offers a fantastic appearance and allows for enough airflow for your larger PC components. This case features support for not only up to 400 mm long graphics card and up to E-ATX motherboards.

For cooling, this case features a fantastic range of support for both water-cooling and air-cooling support. For air-cooling, this case features three 120 mm or three 140 mm case fans mounted to the front of the case, three 120 mm or two 140 mm case fans attached to the top, and a single 120 mm fan mounted as an exhaust.

For liquid cooling, this case features support for up to a 360 mm radiator mounted to the front, a 360 mm radiator mounted to the top of the and a 120 mm radiator mounted to the back of the case.

























This broad range of cooling allows this case to efficiently cool even the most powerful of systems with all mounting locations are utilized.

Design-wise, this PC case features a large tempered glass panel. This glass panel allows users to show off their high-end components easily. Cougar also has this case using metal frames instead of drilling through the tempered glass side panel. Since there are no mounting holes in this tempered glass side panel, the glass has improved durability.

This case also features a Vertical GPU mounting location as well, and this allows users to show off the high-end graphics card, which powers your fantastic computer system. Currently, Cougar has yet to announce the pricing for the DarkBlader X5 Mid-Tower PC case, or when the PC case will be available.