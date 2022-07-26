MONTECH Reveals SKY ONE LITE High Airflow ATX Chassis With Three Pre-Installed Fans, Starting at $69.99

MONTECH, innovative PC components and peripherals brand reveals the SKY ONE LITE case series. The newest addition to the SKY series offers maximum cooling performance at a fantastic value, a fine mesh front panel, three pre-installed 120mm high airflow fans, and a complete anti-dust design.

MONTECH launches high airflow SKY ONE LITE ATX Case with three pre-installed fans for $69.99

The SKY ONE LITE is fashioned with contemporary and practical features such as a removable quick connect ARGB front panel, top I/O including a USB Gen 2 Type C port, and an easy swivel tempered glass side panel. For the first time, MONTECH offers a Frost White edition, which is completely covered in white with matching duster filters, grommets, and silver screws. The SKY ONE LITE is available in Black for $69.99 and Frost White for $72.99.

High-End Performance

The SKY ONE LITE's design provides exceptional airflow for premium computer hardware. At the front, the fine mesh panel offers an array of 1.5mm diameter mesh holes spaced at 2.25mm apart, providing a 40.3% open area ratio for increased airflow and stopping dust from entering the chassis. In addition to available openings at the top and back of the case, three pre-installed 120mm high airflow fans (two located at the front and one at the rear) for ideal cooling performance. Consumers will also have the option to upgrade cooling with up to 3x 120/140mm fans or up to 360mm radiator at the front, two 120/140mm fans or up to 280mm radiator at the top, two 120mm fans above the power supply unit's shroud, and one 120mm fan or radiator at the rear of the case.

Image Source: MONTECH

Compelling Front Panel and I/O

The SKY ONE LITE's front panel balances functionality and design. In complement to its refined mesh design, the front panel shows an 18 LED ARGB embedded vibrant light strip centrally and an ARGB backlit MONTECH logo at the top of the case. Powered by a contact pad, cables can be out of the way for easy removal of the front panel. At the top of the case, consumers can find the LED control buttons to customize between twenty-one built-in light effects or direct the lighting control to the motherboard RGB software. Finally, at the top of the front panel, the SKY ONE LITE offers a modern display of input and output, including two USB 3.0 ports, one audio port, one mic port, and one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port.

Image Source: MONTECH

Hinged Tempered Glass and Hardware Compatibility

Offering a perfect glimpse of the PC, the left side of the SKY ONE LITE is furnished with a tempered glass panel featuring a zero drill hole design to enhance its sturdiness. Mounted on hinges, the panel can be swiveled open and removed for complete and safe access to the PC's hardware, which includes support for graphics cards with lengths up to 350mm, CPU coolers with heights of up to 170mm, ATX power supply units of up to 180mm, and three 2.5" SSDs or two 3.5" HDDs.

Frost White Edition

The SKY ONE LITE is also available in the Frost White edition, offering an all-white interior and exterior design. The case comes with a high-quality white coating whiter than the standard white cases on the market. The interior of the chassis showcases white rubber grommets, along with white fans and white dust filters. On the outside of the case, the SKY ONE LITE features a white frame, a white pull-tab for the side glass panel, and silver screws.

Image Source: MONTECH

Image Source: MONTECH

You can purchase the MONTECH SKY ONE LITE at MicroCenter or on the MicroCenter website. To find out more information about the SKY ONE LITE case series, or for more information about the company, check out the company's website at https://www.montechpc.com.