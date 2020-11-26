Cougar Announces the MX440-G RGB PC case featuring a tempered glass side panel and a tempered glass front panel. This PC case comes included with three ARGB fans providing fantastic RGB lighting for this compact PC case. Cougar hasn't announced pricing or when the MX440-G RGB PC case will be available for consumers to purchase.

Cougar Announces the MX440-G RGB PC case features not only a unique yet sturdy design but also two tempered glass panels

The MX440-G RGB PC case's design features two tempered glass panels, located on the side and front panels. These tempered glass side panels allow the RGB lighting to show the installed components easily, and the RGB lighting is shown through the front of the case with ease.

Sharkoon Introduces the RGB Slider Compact PC Case

This case features a tempered glass side panel. That features a 4 mm thickness, and this case comes with a full-length PSU cover that easily hides the cables to offer a clean and mess-free build. This clean PC build allows PC builders to show off the PC components installed easily.

The MX440-G RGB PC case's design continues Cougar's iconic sturdy and solid style; this design features bold lines and rugged structures. This design keeps the tempered glass front panel secure while still offering good airflow for the three pre-installed ARGB fans.

These three ARGB fans come pre-installed and allow for several lighting effects, easily switched between due to the dedicated RGB button. This dedicated RGB button is located next to the front IO, and the front IO includes three USB ports, one at USB 2.0, while the other two utilize a USB 3.0 connection.

For compatibility, the MX440-G RGB PC case features a wide array of compatibility. This compact mid-tower PC case offers support Mini-ITX, mATX, and even ATX motherboards. This PC can support up to a 320 mm graphics card, a CPU cooler maximum height of 170 mm, and a PSU maximum length of 150 mm. Cougar has announced that the horizontal graphics card slots are compatible with the NVIDIA 3000 series graphics card.

Cougar has yet to announce when the MX440-G RGB PC case, or announced what the price for the MX440-G RGB PC case would be.