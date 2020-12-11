ADATA XPG Introduces The DEFENDER PRO Mid-Tower PC Chassis

XPG has introduced the DEFENDER PRO PC chassis offering a unique front panel that doesn't hinder the internal components' airflow. This airflow is further improved by the three 120 mm fans, with two mounted to the front panel, and a single mounted to the rear to act as an exhaust. XPG has yet to release any pricing information regarding this PC case or when this PC case will be available to purchase.

The DEFENDER PRO PC case has a unique design shown in the magnetically attached front panel. This unique design is shown in various features, including the magnetically removable front panel and the tempered glass side panel. This unique design doesn't impede airflow to the internal components. The front IO to this PC case includes two USB 3.0 ports, a hybrid audio port, and an LED button allowing manual control of the RGB lighting inside the case. The Power button also features a triangle design, which matches perfectly with the front panel design.

The front panel of the DEFENDER PRO PC case is attached magnetically, alongside the frontier dust filter. The removable front panel allows for much easier cleaning, ensuring that any PC component installed inside this PC case stays clean and staying cool. Since the front panel utilizes a mesh panel design, the PC case's airflow is not hindered, and with the included three 120 mm RGB fans. The front panel supports a 360 mm radiator or three 120 mm, while the top panel offers support for a 280 mm radiator, or two 120 mm.

The DEFENDER PRO PC case features widespread support for motherboard sizes, Graphics card length, and CPU Cooler height. The supported motherboard sizes are Mini-ITX, mATX, ATX, and even E-ATX motherboards. This PC case can support a graphics card length of up to 380 mm and a CPU cooler height of up to 170 mm.

For storage, this PC case can support two 2.5" HDD/SSD behind the motherboard and two 2.5" or 3.5" drives in the hard drive cage. This widespread support for storage allows for a larger game library.

