CORSAIR Launches the KATAR PRO XT Gaming Mouse

CORSAIR has released the KATAR PRO XT gaming mouse, featuring a lightweight design while not compromising on the performance provided by this mouse. This mouse features a weight of 73 grams, which is perfect for long gaming sessions, and the compact design is great for the claw and fingertip grip play styles. The KATAR PRO XT is currently available on Corsair's website for a price of $29.99.

The KATAR PRO XT gaming mouse features a black color scheme, an RGB color wheel, and can be controlled through the iCUE software.

The KATAR PRO XT gaming mouse is designed for fast-paced FPS and MOBA gameplay; this design is showcased through the mouse's weight. This mouse features a weight of 73 grams, which allows for a fantastic feel but allows the user to quickly and efficiently move the mouse while reducing the amount of wrist strain during longer gaming sessions.

This gaming mouse features a compact design that is perfect for users that use a claw and fingertip grip play style. The KATAR PRO XT gaming mouse has the CORSAIR logo on the palm grip and offers RGB lighting on the scroll wheel. This RGB lighting can be controlled and configurable through CORSAIR's iCUE software; this software also enables sensitivity adjustment and can save up to three presets, allowing for easy switching between these presets.

The CORSAIR is the first mouse to use CORSAIR's QUICKSTRIKE buttons, and these buttons are pre-tensioned to reduce the button travel significantly. These unique buttons mean that every click registers faster with almost no travel distance. This mouse features six fully programmable buttons, including a front and back button on the side of the mouse.

This mouse also utilizes an 18,000 DPI optical sensor which allows for incredible accuracy in games and uses durable OMRON switches. These switches are guaranteed 50 million clicks, ensuring that gamers that replace this mouse won't happen for hours. This gaming mouse uses a drag-reducing paracord cable to ensure

The KATAR PRO XT gaming mouse is currently available for purchase through CORSAIR's website with a price of $29.99, which is affordable for eSport gamers while still providing a high level of quality to the product.