Corsair Finally Release Their iCUE Software On MacOS – A Relief For Corsair Owners On Mac

CORSAIR, a world leader in PC gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today announced that its industry-leading CORSAIR iCUE software is now available for macOS, unlocking the full potential of CORSAIR mice, keyboards, headsets, and more for Mac users. Available as a free download, iCUE enables users to completely personalize their peripherals – increasing productivity, customizing aesthetics, improving gaming performance, and more.

Mac Users Are Finally Able To Customize Their Peripherals

iCUE for macOS features support for CORSAIR RGB keyboards, mice, headsets, and accessories when used on Mac, such as the award-winning K70 RGB MK.2 mechanical keyboard and the iconic M65 RGB ELITE optical gaming mouse. CORSAIR iCUE for macOS also supports all currently shipping CORSAIR headsets, including the newly released VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless, as well as accessories such as the MM800 RGB POLARIS RGB mouse pad and ST100 RGB premium headset stand. iCUE’s single intuitive interface links together supported CORSAIR products, allowing you to quickly and easily fine-tune your settings.

Supported CORSAIR keyboards and mice are fully programmable with macros or key remaps, letting you specify a button or click to do anything from instant shortcuts to complex strings of commands. iCUE's robust level of customization helps you create, write, and play faster and more efficiently. The depth to which device settings can be changed results in a tailored experience unique to each user. Adjust mouse sensitivity to your exacting preferences, down to single DPI steps, or tinker with your headset’s equalizer settings to create your ideal listening experience. iCUE also saves your settings as profiles which you can swap between instantly – or even launch automatically with your favorite programs.

Finally, take advantage of iCUE to unleash the boundless customization of RGB-lighting equipped CORSAIR peripherals. Choose from dozens of preset lighting patterns and effects to illuminate your workspace or design your own multi-layer lighting profiles. Best of all, lighting can be synchronized across all iCUE-compatible devices for truly intricate light shows.