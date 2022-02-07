Control Your Philips Hue Lights from Wear OS Watches with This App

Philips Hue is one of the first names when you think smart lights and even though the market has a lot of competition, Hue lights are still the best choice for anyone who is looking to expand their smart home setup. Now, you have access to a new app that will allow you to control your Hue Lights from any Wear OS smartwatch, including Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Wear Hue developed by Austin Nelson is available on Google Play Store and as the name suggests, it acts as a controller for Hue lights on Wear OS. Here is what the app's description says, “Easily control your Philips Hue devices on your Android Wear (WearOS) enabled smartwatch. Pair with your bridge and view all of your devices completely on your watch – no companion app needed!”

Razer and Fossil Announce the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch for Gamers

Wear Hue is a Clever App if You Want to Control Your Philips Hue From Your Wear OS Watch

You can check out the screenshots of the app below.









There is a slight catch though, the watch and the Hue bridge have to be on the same local network. However, once you are over that, you can toggle any of your lights, set colors, and change brightness levels as well. The reviews also state that the app works as intended.

Sadly, Philips Hue does not offer an official app for Wear OS, but the company does offer apps for both iOS and Android. If you are looking for a good third-party alternative, this is an app that you should be looking at as it will work just fine regardless of the scenarios.

You can download the Wear Hue from here and get started with the process; it is fairly easy to use and self-explanatory.