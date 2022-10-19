Pixel Watch Teardown Reveals An Easy to Open But Hard to Repair Smartwatch with Confusing Internal Layout

It has been some time since the Pixel Watch came out and a lot of people have been looking forward to seeing how the device fairs against all the other smartwatches in the market. Now, it is worth noting that smartwatches running on Android are not as common. You have the Galaxy Watch 5 series and a few offerings from companies such as Fossil and Mont Blanc but nothing more.

Pixel Watch Internals are Unimpressively Simple to Look at and That's Fine

The biggest competitor for the Wear OS-based smartwatches is none other than Apple Watch and well, Pixel Watch aims to change things up and provide a tough time to Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch.

As always, our friends over at iFixit have taken a deep dive(literally) into the insides of the Pixel Watch to reveal some interesting things about this tiny smartwatch. You can look at the video below.

Now, if you are like me, and you like to see the innards of all the gadgets, you would be sort of disappointed because, for the most part, the Pixel Watch's layout is as simple as it can get. Most of the components are easily removable, however, the video does note that they are hard to replace, so it is not something that you should be conducting repairs on by yourself. The good news, still, is that since the components are accessed with ease, any professional repair service would easily be able to repair the watch.

Another great thing about the Pixel Watch is that the back of the watch can also come off rather easily, which gives you access to all the sensors.

Needless to say, if there is one thing that we have learned from this teardown Google has done a remarkable job for the first generation of their smartwatch, and future generations, if any, are going to be even better in terms of the internals.