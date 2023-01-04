Citizen Joins the Smartwatch Craze with CZ Smart at CES 2023

When talking about smartwatches, Citizen is not a name that comes to mind. The brand has a rich heritage with mechanical and battery-powered watches. But the smartwatch craze has managed to get almost every watch brand. We have seen smartwatches from Montblanc, Tag Heuer, and Fossil, and although Citizen is relatively new to the market with their smartwatches, the company knows what they are doing. The new watch is called CZ Smart.

The Citizen CZ Smart is a second-gen Wear OS watch with Smart Care Advisor

Today, the Japanese horology giant has introduced a second-gen CZ Smart Wear OS-powered watch with Smart Care Advisor. In addition to that, the watch is also available in 41mm and 44mm. The original was a massive 46mm for those who don't remember.

Those who want to go with a larger CZ Smart variant get a bezel that has 5-minute increments. The smaller variant makes do with a stainless steel case housing a 1.28-inch AMOLED screen. The watch also uses a rather standard 22mm lug width for easy band replacement.

The CZ Smart uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ and has one gig of RAM and 8 gigs of storage. Citizen claims that you will get a full 24-hour battery with a single charge that will be complete in 40 minutes. The watch will also have all the latest connectivity features.

The CZ Smart will be running Wear OS 3 and fully compatible with iOS and Android.

You can look at the 41mm CZ Smart below.

That's not all, the CZ Smart also comes with a YouQ app that allows you to use a built-in "self-care advisor," which is supposed to “understand and anticipate patterns of fatigue and alertness and offers customized insights and personalized strategies." The watch has all the needed sensors, such as a gyroscope, altimeter, barometer, accelerometer, heart sensor, SpO2, and ambient light sensor. This is what Citizen has to say about the new app.

Using neural networks developed within the IBM Watson® Studio workspace, CZ Smart YouQ can learn and understand the wearer’s chronotype (an individual’s preferred timing of sleep and wake) within seven to ten days by processing their sleep data and Alert Scores and deepens that understanding over time.

You can have a look at the 44mm CZ Smart below.

For those interested, the 41mm CZ Smart starts at $350 and goes to $435, depending on your chosen color. The watch is available in rose gold, silver, gold, and black cases. For the 44mm variant, you are looking at a starting price of $375, going all the way to $435. You get silver/silver, black/black, silver/black, silver/blue, and gold/black. Watches will also have the option to go for mesh bracelets, links, silicone, and leather. The watches are going to be available in the U.S. starting this month.