Leaked Pixel Watch Marketing Material Reveals Everything There is About the Upcoming Smartwatch

Furqan Shahid
Oct 3, 2022, 05:00 AM EDT
While we are just three days away from the launch of the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch, it is safe to say that this is not holding back the leakers in terms of the leaks that are coming. Just shortly after the complete specifications sheet of the Pixel 7 showed up online, we now have our hands on what looks like official marketing material for the upcoming smartwatch from Google.

Moments After the Pixel 7 Leak, Pixel Watch Marketing Material Leaks, Giving an Insight on What We Should Expect

Now the promotional material that we have on our hands is coming from multiple sources, and we are going to look at what the Pixel Watch is all about.

For starters, reliable leaker SnoopyTech showed a promotional video of the upcoming Pixel Watch, the video showcases that the watch is going to feature heart rate tracking, Active Zone minutes, Google Maps support, the option to make card payments through Google Wallet, and the option to take calls and use Google Assistant to control smart home watches. YOu can check the video below.

The most interesting part is that having a Google Account is important, and you might also need a Fitbit account for some features. The advertisement also mentions support for "Health by Fitbit," which is probably what Google calls this integration.

On the other hand, we have our hands on some marketing material from Slashleaks. The leaks show the watch faces showing tracking and functional capabilities like heart rate measurements, ECG, Fast Pair, and more. The leak also talks about how the Pixel Watch will come with 5ATM (50 meters) of water resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass, emergency mode calling, and a bundled six-month membership to Fitbit Premium.

Needless to say, the Pixel Watch is shaping up to be something only a Pixel user would get their hands on rather than a mass-market product. It is very evident that Google is trying to make an ecosystem, just like Apple and Samsung before it. However, Samsung and Apple have succeeded to a massive extent and Google will have to provide some incentives in order to get the attention of the average consumer.

What do you think about the latest Pixel Watch leak? Let us know n the comments below.

